Picnic in the Pines at Bernheim

Join us on Saturday, September 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. for a family-friendly picnic among the trees at Bernheim.

Bernheim’s Picnic in the Pines will be a COVID-cautious fundraiser that will allow families and friends to safely gather near Bernheim’s NEW 10-acre natural play area, Playcosystem and Spirit Nest, Bernheim’s newest large-scale art installation. Enjoy nature, high-end picnic baskets, and live music. The picnic menu will be created by local chef Kathy Cary, owner of Lily’s Bistro and presented by True North Catering.

All baskets will include family-friendly gourmet meals for two, a reusable picnic basket, a blanket, drinking cups, sustainably-sourced utensils, and a choice of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Choose between four different meal options, listed in the image to the left on our website. For any dietary restrictions, please contact Alicia Feldman to discuss options.

We will continue to monitor COVID guidelines and will let all ticket-holders know of any changes.

For more information or to make reservations call 505-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org