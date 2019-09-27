Picnic on the Bluegrass at the Cardome Centre
Cardome Centre 800 Cincinnati Road, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324
Georgetown/Scott County Tourism
Concerts in Georgetown, KY
🎶 Celebrate fall with local live music, food and drinks with the first annual community wide, family friendly Picnic on the Bluegrass! 🎶
Presented by Commonwealth Credit Union
Live music featuring Rowan County Boys and My Brother's Keeper
Food concessions from Bell On Wheels LLC, Salsarita's Fresh Mexican Grill, Hot Rod's BBQ, and Spotz Gelato
Cash bar provided by Slainte Public House 🍻
$20 per carload, CASH ONLY
Bring your lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets!
Sponsored by: Georgetown Scott County Chamber of Commerce, Georgetown/Scott County Tourism, Cardome Center, Lexington Legends
For more information call (502) 863-5424 or visit spark.adobe.com/page/og2A0GdZz6Ft4/