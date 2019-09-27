× Expand Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Concerts in Georgetown, KY

Picnic on the Bluegrass at the Cardome Centre

🎶 Celebrate fall with local live music, food and drinks with the first annual community wide, family friendly Picnic on the Bluegrass! 🎶

Presented by Commonwealth Credit Union

Live music featuring Rowan County Boys and My Brother's Keeper

Food concessions from Bell On Wheels LLC, Salsarita's Fresh Mexican Grill, Hot Rod's BBQ, and Spotz Gelato

Cash bar provided by Slainte Public House 🍻

$20 per carload, CASH ONLY

Bring your lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets!

Sponsored by: Georgetown Scott County Chamber of Commerce, Georgetown/Scott County Tourism, Cardome Center, Lexington Legends

For more information call (502) 863-5424 or visit spark.adobe.com/page/og2A0GdZz6Ft4/