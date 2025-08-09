Picnic with the Pops: Back to the 80s

Picnic with the Pops: Back to the ’80s on Saturday, August 9, at The Meadow at Keenland is a power-packed evening of the decade’s #1 hit songs, including “The Power of Love,” “Time After Time,” “Material Girl,” “I’ve Had the Time of My Life,” “Addicted to Love”, and many others

Expect to hear songs from the most iconic stars of the ’80s, such as Madonna, Debbie Gibson, Huey Lewis & The News, Phil Collins, Joe Cocker, and others. This Schirmer Theatrical/Greenberg Artists co-production features arrangements by Grammy-winner Jeff Tyzik.

Gates open at 4PM and the concert begins at dusk. Table renewals are due to the Central Bank Center by June 6, remaining tables go on sale June 18, and general admission goes on sale July 7.

For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org