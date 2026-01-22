× Expand Picture Frame Workshop Picture Frame Workshop

Picture Frame Workshop at Makerspace Western Kentucky

Learn to use routers, miter saws, and more as you create your own 8X10 frame to take home!

Jerry Curtis will guide you through the safe use of routers to create decorative curved edges and recess for glass, of a miter saw to cut the angles, of a v-nail gun, and more so that you feel confident to make more frames for your own use.

Don’t miss this great “Date Night” opportunity as size is limited to 6 spaces. Sign up at MAKERSPACE.BIGCARTEL.COM to reserve your spot!

All materials are provided, and this class is appropriate for those with limited woodworking experience. You should wear closed toe shoes and closer fitting clothes; attendees will have to sign a safety waiver.

For more information call ​​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com