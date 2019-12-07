Picture Your Pets with Santa at Lexington Feeders Supply

Feeders Supply Stores 2181 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40504

Picture Your Pets with Santa at Lexington Feeders Supply

Customers can bring their pets in for photos with Santa. Last year, customers brought in dogs, cats, turtles, chickens, and even horses for photos! 100% proceeds from this fun event will benefit the animals of LHS. Fridays and Saturdays December 7-8 and December 14-15. Hours are 10:30 - 3:30

Call specific location to confirm:

2181 Harrodsburg Road

Lexington, KY 40504

(859) 277-9736

3080 Richmond Rd.

Lexington, KY 40509

(859) 266-9774

3650 Boston Rd.

Lexington, KY 40514

(859) 286-3646

For more information call 859-233-0044 ex 254 or visit Adopt.love

Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
