Pikeville Comic-Con

On Aug. 25, 2018, the 2nd annual comic-con will be held at the East Ky. Expo Center. Numerous vendors, comic creators and guests will be in attendance. Special guests include Nicholas Brendon, Mick Foley, Tara Jayne Sands and much more! If you're a Harry Potter fan, then you're in for a treat. Myrtle, the "magical" car, will be flying in from Hogwarts to spend the day with attendees thanks to Let's Get Geeky.

For more information call (606) 433-0200 or visit ekec.us