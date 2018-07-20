Pikeville Main Street Live Featuring Brother Smith

Pikeville Main Street Live
Come on down to the Billy Johnson Stage at the Expo Plaza
June 1 - September 21
The Main Street Live schedule for this summer features a variety of artists that will be performing on the Billy Johnson Stage on Main St. on the 1st and 3rd Friday of every month. Be sure to come out with family members and friends and enjoy the atmosphere with great music, drinks and food!
Short & Company – June 1, Mardi Gras Night
Sons of FM – June 15, Throwback Rock Night
Tim Talbert – July 6, Waking Up In Vegas
Brother Smith – July 20, Toga Party!
Grayson Jenkins Band – August 3, Boot Scoot’n Boogie
Nick Jamerson – August 17, #localproud
Zach Longoria Project – September 7, Boogie Fever
Heritage Days – September 21
Start Time: 7:00 PM
End Time: 10:00 PM
For more information call (606) 432-5063 or visit tourpikecounty.com