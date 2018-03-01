Pilobolus - "Shadowland" at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Pilobolus - "Shadowland" at the Carson Center

Created by famed dance company Pilobolus, Shadowland is a first-of-its-kind performance combining legendary modern dance with high-energy, fast-paced multimedia, merging front-of-screen choreography with projected images and moving screens of different sizes and shapes.  Shadowland tells the story of a teenage girl, longing for her independence, with nowhere for her thoughts to go but to her dreams.  She sleeps, only to wake to something incredible lurking behind her bedroom wall – her shadow.  Walls spin, darkness swallows the girl, and she’s off on a journey into Shadowland.  Shadowland was conceived in collaboration with Steven Banks, lead writer for the playfully surreal animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and is propelled by a rhythmic original score by the popular American musician, producer and film composer David Poe.  Shadowland has the fluid logic of a dream powered by the grace of an acrobatic dance, evincing surprise and joyous delight in a way that is uniquely Pilobolus.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
