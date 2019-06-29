Pine Mountain Cruise-In and Concert

The Pine Mountain Worship Center, along with Letcher County Tourism is hosting a FREE cruise-in and concert on Pine Mountain.

Who: The Pine Mountain Worship Center, along with Letcher County Tourism

What: Cruise-In and Concert

When: Saturday, June 29th from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Where: Pine Mountain Worship Center

Hwy 119 South, next to the Little Shepherd Trail Entrance Parking lot on Pine Mountain

Why: To enjoy a local car show and concert that is FREE to the public. There will be food vendors onsite, and children are welcome to play on the Worship Center’s Playground.

The lineup for the concert includes The Allan Reid Band, Crossover, Joe Lycan, and The Call Band. This is a family-friendly event open to the public. It is recommended that concert-goers bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information, contact James Pennington at 606-634-7800, or visit discoverletcher.com/upcomingevents.

For more information call 606-634-7800 or visit discoverletcher.com/upcomingevents