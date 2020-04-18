Pine Mountain Hike-A-Thon

Stop by for a guided hike, taking place once a month, March - September, on Kentucky State Park, Kentucky State Nature Preserve, and National Park land. All hikes will be within 70 miles of Pine Mountain State Resort Park. Lunch option available for longer hikes. Transportation is available for first eight people registered per hike. For more info call 606-337-3066 or email keith.bowling@ky.gov.

March 28, Hemlock Garden and Clear Creek First the grove of hemlocks, then a cool down at clear creek. 3.5 mi. Moderate

April 18, Laurel Cove See the beauty of the wild flowers of Pine Mountain on this semi loop hike. ~6 miles Moderate

May 30, Blanton Forest At Blanton Forest State Nature Preserve. ~5 miles Strenuous

June 27, Sugar Run Loop Cumberland Gap NHP departing from the Pinnacle . ~9 miles Strenuous

July 25, Ridge Runner and Honeymoon Falls We will begin at the top of the mountain and work our way back to the lodge. ~4 miles Moderate

August 29, Pinnacle Knob Fire Tower At Cumberland Falls SRP. ~2.5 miles Easy

September 26, Bad Branch Falls At Bad Branch State Nature Preserve. ~4.5 miles strenuous

For more information call (606) 337-3066 or visit parks.ky.gov