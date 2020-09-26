Pine Mountain Hike-A-Thon
Pine Mountain State Park 1050 State Park Road, Pineville, Kentucky 40977
Pine Mountain Hike-A-Thon
Stop by for a guided hike, taking place once a month, March - September, on Kentucky State Park, Kentucky State Nature Preserve, and National Park land. All hikes will be within 70 miles of Pine Mountain State Resort Park. Lunch option available for longer hikes. Transportation is available for first eight people registered per hike. For more info call 606-337-3066 or email keith.bowling@ky.gov.
March 28, Hemlock Garden and Clear Creek First the grove of hemlocks, then a cool down at clear creek. 3.5 mi. Moderate
April 18, Laurel Cove See the beauty of the wild flowers of Pine Mountain on this semi loop hike. ~6 miles Moderate
May 30, Blanton Forest At Blanton Forest State Nature Preserve. ~5 miles Strenuous
June 27, Sugar Run Loop Cumberland Gap NHP departing from the Pinnacle . ~9 miles Strenuous
July 25, Ridge Runner and Honeymoon Falls We will begin at the top of the mountain and work our way back to the lodge. ~4 miles Moderate
August 29, Pinnacle Knob Fire Tower At Cumberland Falls SRP. ~2.5 miles Easy
September 26, Bad Branch Falls At Bad Branch State Nature Preserve. ~4.5 miles strenuous
For more information call (606) 337-3066 or visit parks.ky.gov