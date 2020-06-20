Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at RiverPark Center

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at RiverPark Center

Paramount’s Laser Spectacular is the smash hit multimedia laser and light show, featuring the Original Master Recordings of Pink Floyd.

The Laser Spectacular has become a cultural phenomenon; carrying fans away on a mind-expanding journey, driven by cutting-edge Laser, Lighting and Video effects.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Concerts & Live Music
