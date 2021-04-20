Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at RiverPark Center

Paramount’s Laser Spectacular is the smash hit multimedia laser and light show, featuring the Original Master Recordings of Pink Floyd.

The Laser Spectacular has become a cultural phenomenon; carrying fans away on a mind-expanding journey, driven by cutting-edge Laser, Lighting and Video effects.

“Pink Floyd’s music is very dramatic and visual,” says Paramount’s producer Steve Monistere. “You can imagine images when you listen to Pink Floyd’s music, and with no visual stimuli, there is still a show in your mind”.

Now imagine using lasers, lighting, video and other special effects to interpret what your mind is ‘seeing’. That is why people love this show so much. It excites their visual, audio and creative senses.”

“Lasers are like no other light source,” says Monistere. They are as brilliant as the sun, and the colors have to be seen to believe!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org