Pink Martini at Lexington Opera House

Featuring a dozen musicians, with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages across six continents. In fall 2024, Pink Martini will celebrate its 30th anniversary, and play at the Lexington Opera House on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The band’s music has been featured on a number of hit television shows and movies in both the US and around the world. Most recently, their songs have been featured in Netflix’s 2022 blockbuster Red Notice, The Weekend Away and Money Heist (Le Casa de Papel) and the latest season of The White Lotus.Pink Martini has sold over 3 million albums worldwide on their own independent label Heinz Records (named after Lauderdale’s dog). The band’s debut album Sympathique was released in 1997, and quickly became an international phenomenon, garnering the group nominations for “Song of the Year” and “Best New Artist” in France’s Victoires de la Musique Awards in 2000. Pink Martini released Hang On Little Tomato in 2004, Hey Eugene! in 2007 and Splendor In The Grass in 2009. In November 2010 the band released Joy To The World—a festive, multi-denominational holiday album featuring songs from around the globe. Joy To The World received glowing reviews and was carried in Starbucks stores during the 2010 and 2011 holiday seasons. All five albums have gone gold in France, Canada, Greece and Turkey.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/