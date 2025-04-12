Pink Moon Paddle Up at Kentucky Dam Village

to

Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044

Pink Moon Paddle Up at Kentucky Dam Village

Experience the magic of paddling under the glow of the Pink Moon at the Pink Moon Paddle Up on Saturday, April 12, at 7:00 PM at Kentucky Dam Village (old paddle boat launch). This free, family-friendly event invites paddlers of all skill levels to enjoy an evening on the water beneath the full moon.

For more information call 2703957138 or visit calvertcityky.gov/your-city-news/paddle-under-the-pink-moon-at-the-pink-moon-paddle-up-april-12/

Info

Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044
Fitness, Outdoor, Yoga
2703957138
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pink Moon Paddle Up at Kentucky Dam Village - 2025-04-12 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pink Moon Paddle Up at Kentucky Dam Village - 2025-04-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pink Moon Paddle Up at Kentucky Dam Village - 2025-04-12 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pink Moon Paddle Up at Kentucky Dam Village - 2025-04-12 19:00:00 ical