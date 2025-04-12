× Expand Blair Travis Pink Moon Paddle - Paddle under the Pink Moon on Kentucky Lake

Pink Moon Paddle Up at Kentucky Dam Village

Experience the magic of paddling under the glow of the Pink Moon at the Pink Moon Paddle Up on Saturday, April 12, at 7:00 PM at Kentucky Dam Village (old paddle boat launch). This free, family-friendly event invites paddlers of all skill levels to enjoy an evening on the water beneath the full moon.

For more information call 2703957138 or visit calvertcityky.gov/your-city-news/paddle-under-the-pink-moon-at-the-pink-moon-paddle-up-april-12/