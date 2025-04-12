Pink Moon Paddle Up at Kentucky Dam Village
to
Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044
Blair Travis
Pink Moon Paddle - Paddle under the Pink Moon on Kentucky Lake
Pink Moon Paddle Up at Kentucky Dam Village
Experience the magic of paddling under the glow of the Pink Moon at the Pink Moon Paddle Up on Saturday, April 12, at 7:00 PM at Kentucky Dam Village (old paddle boat launch). This free, family-friendly event invites paddlers of all skill levels to enjoy an evening on the water beneath the full moon.
For more information call 2703957138 or visit calvertcityky.gov/your-city-news/paddle-under-the-pink-moon-at-the-pink-moon-paddle-up-april-12/