Pink to Perform at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Pink to Perform at KFC Yum! Center

P!NK last hit the road on her The Truth About Love Tour which saw her play 142 sold out shows across 13 countries. The Los Angeles Times said, “Pink remains perhaps the most gifted and imaginative physical performer in pop right now,” while Rolling Stone claimed, “the singer had demonstrated an epic workout of vocals, stagecraft and stunt-work without missing a note,” and The Hollywood Reporter raved, “she still is one of pop's most powerful vocalists.”

In addition, P!NK releases another track, “Whatever You Want” from her highly anticipated seventh studio albumBeautiful Trauma

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
