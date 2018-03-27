Pink to Perform at KFC Yum! Center

P!NK last hit the road on her The Truth About Love Tour which saw her play 142 sold out shows across 13 countries. The Los Angeles Times said, “Pink remains perhaps the most gifted and imaginative physical performer in pop right now,” while Rolling Stone claimed, “the singer had demonstrated an epic workout of vocals, stagecraft and stunt-work without missing a note,” and The Hollywood Reporter raved, “she still is one of pop's most powerful vocalists.”

In addition, P!NK releases another track, “Whatever You Want” from her highly anticipated seventh studio albumBeautiful Trauma

