Pink: Twenty Years of Tula Pink at National Quilt Museum

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National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Pink: Twenty Years of Tula Pink at National Quilt Museum

 Tula Pink is celebrating 20 years of doing what she does best. These quilts are from her personal collection and this is the first time they are being exhibited in public.

For more information, please call 270.442.8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org/

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National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
270.442.8856
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