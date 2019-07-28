× Expand Chelsea Burrus Puppy

Pints & Pets Fundraiser at Ethereal Brewing

MHyerWoodwork and Ethereal Brewery are joining forces on Sunday, July 28th, from 1pm - 4pm for Pints & Pets Fundraiser in support of the Lexington Humane Society. They invite you to bring your pet along and get a FREE photo with them! Additionally, MHyerWoodwork will have a booth set up with dog-shaped painted wood cutouts that can be personalized with your pet's name! They will be donating ALL profits to LHS from that day's sales, so come out and shop for a good cause. Not only that, Ethereal Brewery will be donating a portion of their proceeds to LHS, as well. The event will take place outside of Ethereal Brewery located at 1224 Manchester St. Lexington, KY 40504. Come on out and enjoy a pint and a fun day with your furry friend! Admission to the event is free!

For more information call (859) 533-9686 or visit mhyerwoodwork.com