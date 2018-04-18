Pints for Parkinson's at Fourth Street Live!

On April 18th we present the 4th Annual Pints for Parkinson's!

5:00pm

400 S. Fourth Street

Jason Smith the General Manager for Gordon Biersch, had a vision to raise awareness and funds for the Parkinson's center of Kentuckiana. Diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease over 3 years ago, Smith wasted no time in deciding to make a lasting impact on the Parkinson's community. With a love of great beer and a philanthropic heart, Smith created The Pints for Parkinson's Foundation, a 501c3 dedicated to generating funds for the purpose of promoting education, therapy, and activities for Parkinson's patients.

Help us raise awareness and funds for Parkinson's Disease.

What to Expect:

-Free entry

-Live music from Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, and Jericho Woods

-Online Silent Auction

-Boxing Ring

-Photo Van

-Tapping of Gordon Biersch's Maibock Lager

-Beer Vendors

FREE to attend!

All Ages Welcome.

Come enjoy great beer,music, and help us raise awareness for Parkinson's Disease.

For more information call 502-584-7170 or visit 4thstlive.com/events