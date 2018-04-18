Pints for Parkinson's at Fourth Street Live!
On April 18th we present the 4th Annual Pints for Parkinson's!
5:00pm
400 S. Fourth Street
Jason Smith the General Manager for Gordon Biersch, had a vision to raise awareness and funds for the Parkinson's center of Kentuckiana. Diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease over 3 years ago, Smith wasted no time in deciding to make a lasting impact on the Parkinson's community. With a love of great beer and a philanthropic heart, Smith created The Pints for Parkinson's Foundation, a 501c3 dedicated to generating funds for the purpose of promoting education, therapy, and activities for Parkinson's patients.
Help us raise awareness and funds for Parkinson's Disease.
What to Expect:
-Free entry
-Live music from Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, and Jericho Woods
-Online Silent Auction
-Boxing Ring
-Photo Van
-Tapping of Gordon Biersch's Maibock Lager
-Beer Vendors
FREE to attend!
All Ages Welcome.
Come enjoy great beer,music, and help us raise awareness for Parkinson's Disease.
For more information call 502-584-7170 or visit 4thstlive.com/events