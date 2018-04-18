Pints for Parkinson's at Fourth Street Live!

to Google Calendar - Pints for Parkinson's at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-18 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pints for Parkinson's at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-18 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pints for Parkinson's at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-18 17:00:00 iCalendar - Pints for Parkinson's at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-18 17:00:00

Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Pints for Parkinson's at Fourth Street Live!

On April 18th we present the 4th Annual Pints for Parkinson's!

5:00pm

400 S. Fourth Street

Jason Smith the General Manager for Gordon Biersch, had a vision to raise awareness and funds for the Parkinson's center of Kentuckiana. Diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease over 3 years ago, Smith wasted no time in deciding to make a lasting impact on the Parkinson's community. With a love of great beer and a philanthropic heart, Smith created The Pints for Parkinson's Foundation, a 501c3 dedicated to generating funds for the purpose of promoting education, therapy, and activities for Parkinson's patients.

Help us raise awareness and funds for Parkinson's Disease.

What to Expect:

-Free entry

-Live music from Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, and Jericho Woods

-Online Silent Auction

-Boxing Ring

-Photo Van

-Tapping of Gordon Biersch's Maibock Lager

-Beer Vendors

FREE to attend!

All Ages Welcome.

Come enjoy great beer,music, and help us raise awareness for Parkinson's Disease.

For more information call  502-584-7170 or visit 4thstlive.com/events

Info
Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
502-584-7170
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Pints for Parkinson's at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-18 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pints for Parkinson's at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-18 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pints for Parkinson's at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-18 17:00:00 iCalendar - Pints for Parkinson's at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-18 17:00:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

February 14, 2018

Thursday

February 15, 2018

Friday

February 16, 2018

Saturday

February 17, 2018

Sunday

February 18, 2018

Monday

February 19, 2018

Tuesday

February 20, 2018

Submit Yours