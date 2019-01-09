Pipeline at Actors Theatre of Louisville

January 8—February 2, 2019

Actors Theatre of Louisville announces the upcoming production of Pipeline, onstage in the Bingham Theatre from January 8 – February 2, 2019, part of the Brown-Forman series. Audiences who enjoyed last season’s production of Skeleton Crew will look forward to seeing another piece by Dominique Morisseau on the Actors Theatre stage. Steve H. Broadnax III, director ofSkeleton Crew, will also return to direct this production of Pipeline.

In Pipeline, acclaimed playwright Dominique Morisseau urgently calls attention to the limitations of our education system and the legacy of violence confronting black youth in America. Nya, a single mother teaching at an inner-city public school, wants what’s best for her teenage son, Omari—even if it means sending him to a private school far from their neighborhood. But when an explosive classroom incident threatens Omari’s future, Nya must reevaluate the choices she’s made as a parent and educator.

For more information call 502-584-1205 or visit actorstheatre.org