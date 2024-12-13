Pipers 12 Days of Hot Chocolate in Paducah

Pipers 12 Days of Hot Chocolate, Dec. 13 - 24

Pipers, a coffee and tea house serving locally roasted coffee, handcrafted loose-leaf tea and specialty carbonated beverages along with locally made baked goods, will once again offer their 12 days of hot chocolate promotion. Beginning Dec. 13th, the coffee shop will offer one special flavor of hot chocolate per day, with unique toppings and locally sourced ingredients in 12 and 16-ounce size cups. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3RcqUpn.