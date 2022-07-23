Pirates in the Park at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Ahoy mateys! Don your pirate gear and join us for an evening of swashbuckling fun! Mind you, pirate training is not for the weak of heart! Be prepared to get dirty and of course, wet!

$10.00/ child. Preregistration will be required. Register at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Parks/OldMulkeyEvents

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov