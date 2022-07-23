Pirates in the Park at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 1819 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167

Pirates in the Park at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Ahoy mateys! Don your pirate gear and join us for an evening of swashbuckling fun! Mind you, pirate training is not for the weak of heart! Be prepared to get dirty and of course, wet!

$10.00/ child. Preregistration will be required. Register at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Parks/OldMulkeyEvents 

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov

