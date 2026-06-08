Pixies at Iroquois Amphitheater at Iroquois Amphitheater

Pixies at Iroquois Amphitheater

Pixies are coming to Iroquois Amphitheater on Tuesday, September 22nd – presented by 91.9 WFPK!

To mark forty years of the band: founding members; Black Francis, Joey Santiago and David Lovering, with bassist Emma Richardson – mark four decades of the band by announcing Pixies 40 – a new headline worldwide tour. First announcing shows in the UK and Europe across May, June & July 2026.

Since re-formation, the band have been releasing more music since their reincarnation with albums Indie Cindy, Head Carrier, Beneath the Eyrie, Doggerel and The Night the Zombies Came begin released between 2014 and 2024. Recent years have seen the band routinely touring all four corners of the globe with their own sold-out headline shows and to festival audiences alike, while still being referenced as a major influence of contemporary alternative artists and bands.

For more information call (502) 368-5865 or visit iroquoisamphitheater.com