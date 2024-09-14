Planes on the Plaza at RiverPark Center

to

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

 All eyes will be on the skies over the Ohio River for the 2024 Owensboro Air Show as performers showcase vintage warbirds, aerobatic demonstrations, and military jets, including the return of the US Navy Blue Angels! Grab tickets now to enjoy seating on the Truist Plaza at RiverPark Center! Bring you own chairs and have access to bars and some concessions along with a great view of all of the action! Seating area will open at 11:30am with the Air Show scheduled to start at 1pm for both Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, please call 270-687-2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-687-2770
