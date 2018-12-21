Planetarium Pop-Up: Seasons of Light

Season of Light is a specialty program with an emphasis on astronomical and cultural themes related to the holiday season. Its educational impact is achieved through a set of multidisciplinary ideas woven throughout the program that help relate different holiday traditions and astronomy to the lives of students, families, and the general public. $4 admission per show

Narrated by National Public Radio’s Noah Adams.

Date: Friday, December 21, 2018

Time: 10am-11am; 2pm-3pm; 5:30pm-6:30pm

For more information call 859.252.5222 or visit LASCLex.org