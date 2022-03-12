VIRTUAL -- Planning Your Cut Flower Garden

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Planning Your Cut Flower Garden

In observance of #NationalPlantAFlowerDay, Terri Harrison, owner of Petal Power in Crestwood, shares her experiences in opening her cut flowers business. She’ll provide details on what NOT to do when planning your cut flower garden, share the lessons learned in her first year of operations, and guide you in planning a successful cut flower garden for this season.

We will send the Zoom link a few days before the workshop.

Please keep in mind that all ticket purchases are final sale. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. All programs and events are rain or shine.

For our in-person programs and events, entry is limited to one person (whether adult or child) per ticket. Please purchase enough tickets for your guest count; extra guests without tickets will not be allowed entry. For our virtual workshops, a ticket purchase allows for one login; multiple people may watch the one login together.

