Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Plant Bites: Composting Workshop with Lunch – In-Person

Plant Bites: Composting Workshop with Lunch at Yew Dell

$30-$40 per person.

Mason Quiram, District Program Director for Oldham County Conservation District, will lead a discussion on the science of composting and how you can get started. He will also share details about how Oldham County residents can take home a Geobin and get started with their composting right away. Attendees outside of Oldham County can benefit from learning about composting. Chris Svidal, Watershed Coordinator, will update participants on the importance of watersheds, such as Currys Fork in our area, and how watersheds in general benefit from our actions.

Ticket includes the lecture plus lunch with sandwich buffet from Martha Lee’s Kitchen, and time to enjoy the gardens.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/