Plant Swap & Market at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

FREE.

Bring your plants, swap for something new, and grow your garden with fresh finds! Visit 3rd Turn for a day of trading outdoor plants, vegetables, and flowers while browsing the local vendor market for unique garden finds. All ages welcome. To be a vendor contact Haley@3rdTurnBrewing.com.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/