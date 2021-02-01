Plant Walk Series: Identifying Evergreens Virtual at Yew Dell Gardens

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Plant Walk Series: Identifying Evergreens Virtual Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

Our ever-popular Plant Walk is back in a new format!

With each Plant Walk, we’ll offer a unique topic presented by our Horticultural Apprentices.

For February, we’ll learn how to identify evergreens while we explore the winter gardens. This is a virtual session, and we will send the Zoom link as we get closer to the date.

This program supports Yew Dell’s Apprentice Professional Development, and we thank you for your participation!

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit  yewdellgardens.org

