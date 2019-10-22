× Expand Planthropy, LLC. Wooden Box Planter arrangement by Planthropy

Plants and Pubs Succulent Workshop

Join Planthropy at Slainte Public House for an evening of fun, beverages and succulents!

Succulents come in an amazing variety of colors, shapes, sizes and textures. This special workshop will feature beautiful, hand-selected succulents with beautiful colors sure to brighten any room in your home or office.

During this succulent workshop, you'll learn how to care for these fun desert plants, when and how to water them, and how to propagate leaves so you can grow your own babies all while creating your own eye-popping succulent container garden.

Come early or stay late to grab some food delivered by Fava’s and enjoy a beverage on us!

This workshop includes:

+ a wood box planter

+ a beautiful selection of succulents

+ succulent soil

+ activated charcoal

+ rock and moss top dressing

+ one beer or wine beverage

Bring your tribe and enjoy an evening of creativity and relaxation!

You must purchase a ticket to attend this event. We do not accept tickets that have been resold. Due to the nature and materials of this workshop, tickets are non-refundable and non-transferrable. Space is limited. Thank you!

For more information visit planthropy.co/lexingtonkysucculentworkshop