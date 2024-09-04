× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Plants and Their Pests at Yew Dell – In-Person

Plants and Their Pests at Yew Dell

$25-$35 per person.

A plant roots where it germinates or is planted. Disease, insects, and the greatest pest of them all – humans – are mobile and can be quite bothersome to the flora in our gardens. Join Jeff Margreiter, Yew Dell’s Nursery & Greenhouse Manager, Sayde Heckman, the Garden & Arboretum Manager, and Jacob Stidham, Director of Horticulture & Facilities, as they split up and discuss each of these pests in separate walks around the gardens here at Yew Dell. Three walks in one!

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/