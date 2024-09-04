Plants and Their Pests at Yew Dell

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Plants and Their Pests at Yew Dell 

$25-$35 per person.

A plant roots where it germinates or is planted. Disease, insects, and the greatest pest of them all – humans – are mobile and can be quite bothersome to the flora in our gardens. Join Jeff Margreiter, Yew Dell’s Nursery & Greenhouse Manager, Sayde Heckman, the Garden & Arboretum Manager, and Jacob Stidham, Director of Horticulture & Facilities, as they split up and discuss each of these pests in separate walks around the gardens here at Yew Dell. Three walks in one!

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Parents
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Plants and Their Pests at Yew Dell - 2024-09-04 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Plants and Their Pests at Yew Dell - 2024-09-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Plants and Their Pests at Yew Dell - 2024-09-04 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Plants and Their Pests at Yew Dell - 2024-09-04 13:00:00 ical