× Expand Bailey Elle Photography PlayThink Festival

PlayThink Festival at Barren River Magic Campground

The 15th annual PlayThink Festival will take place in Edmonton, Kentucky, from June 17 through June 21, 2026, at the Barren River Magic campground at 1696 Edwin Williams Road. This vibrant, family-friendly summer festival provides attendees with a one-of-a-kind experience centered on creativity, connection, and exploration.

During this five-day experience, participants are invited to enjoy hands-on playshops, outdoor adventures, uplifting musical performances, delicious food, and a warm, welcoming community atmosphere. This festival offers something for all ages and is an alcohol- and substance-free event.

“Whether you come to learn, play, dance, or simply reconnect with nature, PlayThink invites everyone to create unforgettable memories in a space where inclusivity, vitality, and well-being thrive,” said Paige Zen, CEO of Waypoint Experiences and PlayThink Festival Coordinator. “There is something for everyone, with our wide array of playshops and activities. We encourage participants to connect mind, body, and spirit to foster personal growth and shared harmony.”

PlayThink Festival is part of the Waypoint Experiences organization and is one of several festival events scheduled in Kentucky in 2026.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the PlayThink Festival, visit playthinkfestival.com or email the event coordinators at info@playthinkfest.com.