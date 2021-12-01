Playboi Carti “NARCISSIST” tour at BB&T Arena

This is Playboi Carti’s first headline tour since 2018, when he took several cities by storm in support of his sophomore album Die Lit. Carti will continue to wow audiences across the country with his electric live performances and unique fan experiences on tour this fall!

For more information call (859) 442-2652 or visit thebbtarena.com