Playtime Presents Snow White at Market House Theatre

Join the Clubhouse at the Market House Gang and act out beloved stories from around the world! Kids participate in the telling of the story by singing, interacting and role-playing along with the Clubhouse actors! Learn the secret password and don’t forget your magic keys to unlock the Rainbow Story Book! It’s an interactive performance perfect for “wiggle-giggle” audiences! Plus, each family gets a free book (while supplies last)!

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org