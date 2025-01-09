Playtime Presents The Mitten at Market House Theatre

to

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Playtime Presents The Mitten at Market House Theatre

 Join the Clubhouse at the Market House Gang and act out beloved stories from around the world! Kids participate in the telling of the story by singing, interacting and role-playing along with the Clubhouse actors! Learn the secret password and don’t forget your magic keys to unlock the Rainbow Story Book! It’s an interactive performance perfect for “wiggle-giggle” audiences! Plus, each family gets a free book (while supplies last)!Our show this time… The Mitten! Play along with the Clubhouse actors as they act out this beloved Ukrainian folk tale of a little boy who lost his mitten in the snow. Soon, that mitten becomes a cozy refuge for a host of animals!

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org

Info

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-444-6828
to
Google Calendar - Playtime Presents The Mitten at Market House Theatre - 2025-01-09 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Playtime Presents The Mitten at Market House Theatre - 2025-01-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Playtime Presents The Mitten at Market House Theatre - 2025-01-09 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Playtime Presents The Mitten at Market House Theatre - 2025-01-09 18:00:00 ical