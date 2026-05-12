Playtime presents Pinocchio at Market House Theatre

Come From Away

Come From Away is based on the true story of the time when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander’s airstrip on September 11, 2001.

For more information call (270) 444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org