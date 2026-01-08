Plein Air Painters of the Bluegrass Exhibit at Artists Attic

January 8 - February 26 Gallery Hop Reception: January 16, 5 - 8 PM

Open Fridays and Saturdays

Noon to 5 PM or by appt.

859 254 5501

401 W Main St Lexington, Ky

Enter Victorian Square entrance by Tony’s Restaurant and take elevator to 4th floor

For more information call 859.254.5501 or visit theartistsattic.org