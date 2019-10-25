Plein Air Workshop at Jordan Hill Farm

Writing the Short Story Writers Retreat at Jordan Hill Farm

About the Plein Air Jordan Hill adventure.

Painting Plein Air is a wonderful liberating experience. It takes us (artists) out of the studio and places us in the moment, the right now, the light, the shadow, the movement! It is not about painting perfection; it is about spontaneity and discovery and the now. The scenic beauty of Jordan Hill located at 722 Walker Parke Road, Richmond will give us the access to the natural world, water, trees, fields, sky and class room space to build our skills.

The cost of the two day workshop is only $139.00 which includes sales tax, continental breakfasts, and lunch buffets.

Those who choose to stay overnight will enjoy the hospitality of Jordan Hill Farm for an inclusive fee of $146 per person including tax, room and board.

For more information or to register for the workshop, contact

Pat Banks at 859-200-7442 or patbankswatercolor@gmail.com

Workshop is limited to 20 Participants and Lodging Overnight is 12 maximum.

For more information call (859) 623-0807 or visit jordanhillfarm.com