Poe: Dreams of Madness at The Spotlight Playhouse in Berea

Dive into the eerie and introspective world of Edgar Allan Poe with "Poe: Dreams of Madness," performed by Spotlight Acting School students aged 14-18. Join us from September 27-29, 2024, at The Spotlight Playhouse for a chilling journey through Poe’s timeless tales and poems. This compelling production invites audiences to explore the depths of drama, emotion, and the macabre through masterful storytelling.

"Poe: Dreams of Madness" offers a unique theatrical experience that delves into complex characters and haunting narratives, making it perfect for teens and adults alike. Whether you are a fan of Poe's work or new to his stories, this production will captivate and intrigue you with its immersive and thought-provoking performances.

Check website for showtimes.

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com