Poet and Author Kwame Alexander at Capitol Arts Center

to

Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Poet and Author Kwame Alexander at Capitol Arts Center

  Kwame Alexander is a poet, educator, Emmy-winning producer and #1 New York Times bestselling author of 41 books, including the upcoming release Black Star, the second installment of his “Door of No Return” trilogy, and Rebound, which was shortlisted for the prestigious UK Carnegie Medal!

For more information, please visit capitolbg.org/

Info

Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - Poet and Author Kwame Alexander at Capitol Arts Center - 2025-04-28 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Poet and Author Kwame Alexander at Capitol Arts Center - 2025-04-28 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Poet and Author Kwame Alexander at Capitol Arts Center - 2025-04-28 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Poet and Author Kwame Alexander at Capitol Arts Center - 2025-04-28 09:00:00 ical