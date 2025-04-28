Poet and Author Kwame Alexander at Capitol Arts Center
to
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
×
SKyPAC
Capitol Arts Center Exterior
Poet and Author Kwame Alexander at Capitol Arts Center
Kwame Alexander is a poet, educator, Emmy-winning producer and #1 New York Times bestselling author of 41 books, including the upcoming release Black Star, the second installment of his “Door of No Return” trilogy, and Rebound, which was shortlisted for the prestigious UK Carnegie Medal!
For more information, please visit capitolbg.org/
Info
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs