Poet and Author Kwame Alexander at Capitol Arts Center

Kwame Alexander is a poet, educator, Emmy-winning producer and #1 New York Times bestselling author of 41 books, including the upcoming release Black Star, the second installment of his “Door of No Return” trilogy, and Rebound, which was shortlisted for the prestigious UK Carnegie Medal!

For more information, please visit capitolbg.org/