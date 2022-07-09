Poison Concert at Appalachian Wireless Arena

Appalachian Wireless Arena 126 Main Street, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501

Poison Concert at Appalachian Wireless Arena

Poison is coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena on July 9th, 2022.

Poison is making their stop for their World tour 2022.

The concert will also feature Lita Ford and special guest Grimsley Rose.

For more information call 606.444.5500 or visit appalachianwirelessarena.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music
606.444.5500
