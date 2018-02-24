Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics

Get ready for the Chill of a Lifetime! Join us for the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics.

Raise a minimum of $75 (or $50 for Polar Bears under 18) and take the Plunge! This year you have the CHOICE of jumping off the docks into the Ohio River or into a pool set up in the Brown-Forman amphitheater. The River Plunge will begin at approximately 10:30 am followed by a short intermission. The Pool Plunge will begin after the intermission; however, all plungers must be on-site and registered by 12 pm.

Individual and group costume winners will be announced during intermission. Prize categories include: top individual fundraiser, top group fundraising team, corporate/civic, school and law enforcement divisions.

For more information call 502.326.5002 or visit soky.org/louisvilleplunge/