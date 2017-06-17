Pollinator Awareness Walk at Bernheim Forest

Pollinator Awareness Walk, (Hike of the Day)

June 17 @ 10 am - 11 am and 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Pollinators are partners in the dance of life. In honor of National Pollinators week (June 19 – 25) Bernheim Volunteer Naturalists will lead 2 special walks in the Edible Garden focusing on our honeybees, mason orchard bees, and other pollinators that we depend on. The walk will highlight the essential services provided by specific pollinators, and how you can provide habitats for a variety of these important creatures.

Members free, $5 per car for Non Members; Visitor Center

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org