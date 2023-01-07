× Expand Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest snowflake

Pollywalk: A Flurry of Fun at Bernheim Forest

Pollywalks are designed for families of children aged 0-5 with stories, songs, and nature exploration.

The best part is all of the action happens OUTSIDE!

Pollywalks meet at the Silo Stage and include guided programming and free exploration for the youngest of nature lovers.

Bernheim member youth (age 5 and under) $10; non-member youth (age 5 and under) $15

The registered youth fee includes one adult. Additional caregivers are $5 per person.

For more information or to make reservations call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org