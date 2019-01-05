Pollywog Play Parties at Bernheim: A Flurry of Fun

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Pollywog Play Parties at Bernheim: A Flurry of Fun

A fun event for kids and families to come and explore the winter wonders of snow and snowflakes. Bernheim members $10 per child; non-members $15 per child. With the exception of the weekend entrance fee of $5 per vehicle, applies to non-members. This event has no fee for children under 18 months but they must be registered. No fee for adults but they must accompany children.

Registration and payment due by 4 pm the day prior to the program, space is limited. Registration required.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
