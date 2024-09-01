× Expand Cathy Allinikov Lexington Polo Club

Polo Tailgate Experience

Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA)—the Lexington-based non-profit—joins the Lexington Polo Club on Sunday September 1st for a live viewing of the Goal 6 Consolation & Final polo matches with a fun tailgate experience.

Held at the John Henry Polo Field located in Kentucky Horse Park, one of the most prestigious equine facilities in the world, guests will experience an unforgettable day of polo excitement beginning at 3:00 pm with a silent auction and mystery boxes to benefit Brooke USA.

For more information visit brookeusa.org/brooke-usa-events