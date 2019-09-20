Pop 2000 Tour at the Carson Center

Who says #Throwbacks are reserved for Thursdays? The Pop 2000 Tour delivers the TRL moments that will bring you right back to the early 2000s. POP 2000 TOUR hosted by Lance Bass of *NSYNC, features performances by platinum-selling POP2K artists O-Town, Aaron Carter and Ryan Cabrera and “One Tree Hill” alumni Tyler Hilton.

Join Us for the POP PARTY! Join us on the Williams Family Terrace starting at 5:00pm prior to the POP 2000 Tour Hosted by Lance Bass on Friday, September 20, 2019. Enjoy the view, listen to music, and have a drink from our cash bar.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org