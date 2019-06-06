Pop Stars: Popular Culture and Contemporary Art

Superheroes and celebrities, totems and toys: the imagery of manufactured fantasy is reframed in the visual language of historical iconography in this multi-media exploration of popular culture today. Culling from the canon of art history, mining the mass media, and scouring streets and screens, Pop Stars! demonstrates the dominance of the popular as today’s ubiquitous culture. The artists featured appropriate images and practices from commerce, science, politics, religion, sports, and technology, to illuminate recent shifts in how culture is being created and consumed, intertwining past and present in transformative new intersections of art and life.

