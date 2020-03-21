Pop Up Art Show in Lawrenceburg

Heavens to Betsy 116 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Pop Up Art Show in Lawrenceburg

The Anderson County Arts Council is hosting a pop up art show at Heavens to Betsy in downtown Lawrenceburg. Discover the richness of Anderson County's artists, both professional and amateur.

For more information call (502) 598-3127.

Heavens to Betsy 116 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Art & Exhibitions
