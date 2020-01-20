Pop-Up Day Camp at The Frazier Museum

TRAILBLAZERS AND CHANGEMAKERS - January 20

History is filled with people who spoke up and made a difference – from Abolition to Women’s Suffrage, and Civil Rights to clean water for all. Join us as we celebrate progress pushed by Martin Luther King Jr., and Fredrick Douglass, discover locals like Susan Look Avery and Anne Braden, and meet kids all over the world who spoke up for their fellow humans.

PRESIDENTS’ DAY - February 17

It’s Presidents’ Day, a holiday which grew out of the birthday of Washington (and Lincoln). Today we’ll look broadly at presidents through history and have fun with presidential inventions, secret talents, childhood legends, White House pets, and more. It’s sure to be a fun day of exploring the past!

Frazier Pop-Up Day Camp runs from 9:00am – 4:00pm. After care is available until 5:30 for an additional $10

Limited space in two age groups (grades 1-3 and grades 4-6)

Members $37 | Non-Members $42

After care option until 5:30 - $10

Reservations required

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org